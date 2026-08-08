Bengaluru Police detained 1,909 people for verification during early morning raids at 29 locations in the Electronic City area. Police confirmed 15 as Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly entered India illegally, while the identities of others remain under verification.

Bengaluru Police conducted a major operation on Thursday, August 8, as part of an investigation into suspected illegal immigration in the city. In a series of coordinated raids across 29 locations in the Electronic City sub-division, police detained 1,909 people for verification.

The large-scale operation comes amid concerns over suspected illegal immigrants moving to southern states, including Karnataka, following increased security measures along parts of the West Bengal and Assam borders. Police are currently verifying the identities and nationalities of those detained during the raids.

Police Raided 29 Locations At 4 AM

The operation was launched after the Karnataka High Court recently questioned the state government over the issue of illegal immigrants. Following this, a special task force was formed under the leadership of Electronic City DCP M Narayana.

A total of 23 special police teams comprising 295 police officers and personnel conducted simultaneous raids at 4 AM. The teams searched 29 locations where people suspected of staying illegally were reportedly residing.

Of the 1,909 people detained for verification, police have so far confirmed that 15 are Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly entered India illegally. The identities and documents of the remaining 1,894 people are still being verified.

Fake Aadhaar Cards And Voter IDs Recovered

During the operation, police reportedly found several Aadhaar cards and voter IDs containing addresses in West Bengal and Assam that are suspected to be fake.

Authorities are examining the documents of those detained, including passports, visas and other proof of identity and nationality, as part of the verification process.

The 15 individuals confirmed by police as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are reportedly from the Khulna region of Bangladesh. According to the police, they allegedly crossed the border into India illegally and later obtained fake identity documents.

An investigation is also underway to determine whether any local individuals assisted them in obtaining documents or settling in Bengaluru.

DCP Warns Against Taking Law Into Own Hands

DCP M. Narayan also warned members of the public against engaging in moral policing or taking the law into their own hands.

"Some people have been raiding the sheds of these migrants, threatening them, and extorting money," he said.

"If you have information about illegal immigrants, you must inform the police immediately. We will take strict legal action against anyone who takes the law into their own hands," he warned.

Police have urged members of the public to share information about suspected illegal immigration through official channels rather than confronting or threatening individuals themselves.