Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line services between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road will remain suspended from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM on August 9 due to scheduled maintenance work between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar stations.

Bengaluru Metro commuters travelling on Sunday morning are advised to plan their journeys in advance as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of services on a section of the Purple Line. The disruption will affect metro services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road for two hours due to scheduled maintenance work.

According to a press release issued by BMRCL, maintenance work will be carried out between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar metro stations. As a result, train services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road will remain suspended from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Sunday, August 9.

Metro Services To Be Suspended Between Baiyappanahalli And MG Road

The temporary suspension will affect commuters travelling between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road during the two-hour maintenance window.

BMRCL has advised passengers to take note of the revised service arrangements and plan their journeys accordingly, particularly those travelling through the affected section during the morning hours.

Other Metro Routes To Remain Operational

While services on the affected section of the Purple Line will be suspended, the rest of the Namma Metro network will operate according to the regular timetable during the two-hour period.

Commuters will be able to travel on the following sections:

Challaghatta to MG Road

Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield-Kadugodi

Green Line from Madavara to Silk Institute

RV Road to Bommasandra

Purple Line Services To Resume After 9 AM

BMRCL has confirmed that the maintenance work is expected to be completed by 9:00 AM. Following the completion of the work, metro services will resume as usual across the Purple Line, including the Baiyappanahalli to MG Road section.

Passengers travelling on Sunday morning are advised to keep the maintenance schedule in mind and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.