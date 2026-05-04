Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hailed the party's 'huge' victory in West Bengal and hat-trick in Assam. He asserted that the Bengal mandate is a clear message to Mamata Banerjee that people do not want illegal immigrants.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hailed the party's hat-trick win in Assam polls, and the "huge" victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva asserted that the Bengal mandate is a clear message to Mamata Banerjee that "people don't want illegal immigrants." "We have formed the government in Assam for the third time, the victory in West Bengal is huge...We thank the Prime Minister...Mamata Didi has been making only allegations for the past year. The people of Bengal have also given a clear message to Mamata Didi... we don't want illegal immigrants..." said Sachdeva.

West Bengal Election Data

As per the last trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 195 seats out of 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 87 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with two leads. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also leading in one seat.

Earlier, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.