Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage

    Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park faces a tragic situation with 7 leopard cubs succumbing to Feline Pan Leukopenia, leading to 13 deer deaths in the deer safari area. Allegations arise regarding improper animal transfers and management practices. Executive Officer Surya Sen faces criticism for his statements.
     

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    A tragic incident has come to the limelight in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park, where 7 leopard cubs have died due to a contagious disease called Feline Pan Leukopenia, which cats can transmit. This tragedy has had a dire consequence, leading to the death of 13 deer in the park's deer safari area, located within the Bengaluru South assembly constituency.

    The situation unfolded when 28 deers, previously located near St. John Hospital, were relocated to Bannerghatta Park due to concerns about their inadequate nutrition. Sadly, 13 of these 28 deers have already perished. Serious allegations have emerged, suggesting that these animal transfers were conducted without following proper scientific procedures. Critics argue that the animals should have been quarantined for at least a month, with careful oversight of their health, food, and medical needs.

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    The cause of the deer deaths has been attributed to parasitic worms, a conclusion reached over the past week. Further investigation into this matter is deemed unnecessary. However, concerns have arisen surrounding the conduct of Executive Officer Surya Sen, who stands accused of making irresponsible statements regarding the situation. He has faced a significant backlash from animal lovers for his statement, “The deer would have died irrelevant of their location”.

    Bannerghatta Park, known for its diverse wildlife, has now become a cause for concern due to the perceived unscientific actions of its Executive Officer. Animal enthusiasts and advocates are fervently urging park administrators to promptly address these pressing issues and take necessary measures to protect the park's animals and birds.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday vkp

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details vkp

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details

    Bengaluru Metro Purple line to stop service on September 21; Check details vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Purple line to stop service on September 21; Check details

    Karnataka to raise age for access to tobacco products to 21, ban hookah bars

    Karnataka to raise age for access to tobacco products to 21, ban hookah bars

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Vizhinjam International Seaport rkn

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Vizhinjam International Seaport

    ECI uses comic books to create awareness about elections among children; check details AJR

    ECI uses comic books to create awareness about elections among children; check details

    football ISL 2023-24: From Parthib Gogoi to Vibin Mohanan - 5 young Indian players to watch out for this season snt

    ISL 2023-24: From Parthib Gogoi to Vibin Mohanan - 5 young Indian players to watch out for this season

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature gcw

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature?

    Russia to China: 10 countries with toughest visa regime for Indians ATG

    Russia to China: 10 countries with toughest visa regime for Indians

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon