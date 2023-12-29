Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies of alleged electrocution at apartment in Varthur

    A 10-year-old girl tragically dies from electrocution in Varthur, Bengaluru, allegedly due to an exposed wire near a swimming pool. Despite complaints, negligence by the maintenance agency led to the incident. Residents protest and demand police action as the parents file a formal complaint.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Varthur, Bengaluru, claiming the life of a 10-year-old girl who reportedly suffered electrocution due to an exposed wire in an apartment complex. The tragic event occurred around 7:30 PM on Thursday.

    Following the electrocution, concerned locals swiftly rushed the girl to the hospital in a bid to save her life. Despite their urgent efforts and medical attention, the attempts to revive her tragically proved ineffective. The young girl was declared deceased upon arrival at the hospital. 

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    The incident unfolded as Manya, the young girl, was reported to have approached the apartment's swimming pool area, where she allegedly stepped on an exposed live wire, suffering an electric shock. Subsequently, it is believed that she fell into the swimming pool. Witnesses rushed her to a nearby medical facility, where her unfortunate demise was confirmed.

    Residents residing in the vicinity raised grievances, highlighting that despite numerous complaints about electrical hazards near the swimming pool, the maintenance agency had failed to address the issue. Outraged by the negligence, residents staged a protest, demanding immediate police action against the maintenance manager and those deemed responsible for the tragic loss of the young girl's life.

    Bengaluru: Release of accused BESCOM officials before victim cremations sparks outrage

    The parents of the deceased girl have formally lodged a police complaint at the Varthur Police Station, prompting law enforcement to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

    Expressing their dismay, a resident noted, "Earlier, complaints of electric shock were reported, but the property management service failed to take action. The property management agency bears responsibility for this tragedy, and quick action should be taken against them."

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
