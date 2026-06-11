The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to make a significant contribution to the residents of the Silicon City, who are struggling with traffic congestion and air pollution. In a bid to fulfil the long-standing dream of the city’s cycling community, the BDA is constructing a 10.3-km-long dedicated cycling corridor to promote eco-friendly transport.

The project is expected to become one of the longest and most comfortable cycle routes in Bengaluru and has generated considerable interest among cycling enthusiasts.