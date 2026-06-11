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BDA Builds 10.3 km Cycle Track on Magadi–Mysore Road Under MAR Project, Likely to Open on Kempegowda Jayanti
BDA has completed a 10.3 km dedicated cycle track under the Magadi–Mysore Road MAR project in Bengaluru.The corridor aims to promote eco-friendly transport and reduce congestion. The project is likely to be opened to the public on Kempegowda Jayanti.
BDA Set to Boost Eco-Friendly Mobility in Bengaluru
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to make a significant contribution to the residents of the Silicon City, who are struggling with traffic congestion and air pollution. In a bid to fulfil the long-standing dream of the city’s cycling community, the BDA is constructing a 10.3-km-long dedicated cycling corridor to promote eco-friendly transport.
The project is expected to become one of the longest and most comfortable cycle routes in Bengaluru and has generated considerable interest among cycling enthusiasts.
Magadi Road–Mysore Road ‘MAR’ Project to Feature Dedicated Cycle Track
The state-of-the-art cycle track is being developed as part of the 11-km Major Arterial Road (MAR) project connecting Magadi Road and Mysore Road. Excluding the underpass sections of this 11-km stretch, a continuous cycle lane will be provided along the remaining 10.3 km route.
Safe Traffic Is A Top Priority
Cycling on the roads of Bengaluru is currently extremely dangerous. Realising this, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has designed this dedicated cycle track to fully separate cyclists from regular vehicular traffic.
Separate Lane System: Cyclists will be able to travel safely and independently along this corridor without the risk of cars, bikes or heavy vehicles.
Environmental And Health Benefits: The use of this dedicated cycling track is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on major roads in West Bengaluru, thereby helping to control carbon emissions. In addition, it is likely to encourage citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and eco-friendly modes of transport.
Inauguration Likely On Kempegowda Jayanti
The civil works of this large cycling corridor have reached the final stage, and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials are making all necessary preparations for its inauguration. According to reliable sources, there is a strong possibility that the ambitious cycling corridor will be opened for public use on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti’, which is observed on June 27.
Overall, the inauguration of this corridor is expected to improve connectivity in the western part of Bengaluru and provide a new dimension to the city’s cycling infrastructure. It is also likely to be well received by environmentalists and cycling enthusiasts.
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