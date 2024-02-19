BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru’s landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar unveils Bengaluru revitalization plans, emphasizing infrastructure development, including a new flyover and tunnel road. The "Government comes to the door" initiative gains traction with 20,000+ complaints addressed. Launch of "Namma Swattu" offers free doorstep services. Focus on marginalized communities, tax reforms pledged.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, DK Shivakumar, unveiled plans for significant projects aimed at revitalizing Bengaluru. Addressing the "Government comes to the door, service is there for cooperation" event at Bangalore University's Jnanabharati Biped Ground, Shivakumar shared insights into the city's future transformation.

With a focus on infrastructure development, Shivakumar revealed that the forthcoming BBMP budget would prioritize initiatives to give Bengaluru a fresh facelift. Highlighting the government's commitment to addressing the city's pressing issues, he emphasized the importance of strategic investments and collaborative efforts.



Among the key proposals is the construction of a new flyover along the Metro route in Bengaluru. A proposal has been submitted to the central government, signaling a proactive approach to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the city. Additionally, plans are underway to conduct a feasibility study for a tunnel road in Yeshvanthpur, aimed at further easing traffic flow in the area.

Reflecting on the success of the "Government comes to the door" initiative, Shivakumar shared that the program had received overwhelming participation, with over 20,000 registered complaints across 12 constituencies. The Chief Minister's active involvement in the Janaspandana program underscores the government's responsiveness to citizen concerns.

To streamline citizen services, DCM announced the launch of the "Namma Swattu" program, aimed at conducting property surveys and delivering essential documents to residents' doorsteps free of charge. Notably, efforts to combat corruption were highlighted, with Shivakumar revealing swift action against officials attempting to tamper with records.



Addressing the needs of marginalized communities, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of registration for construction workers and street vendors to access government facilities. He urged street vendors to adhere to regulations, avoid encroachments on footpaths and conduct business responsibly.

Furthermore, Shivakumar pledged to amend tax laws to simplify the payment process, ensuring fairness and transparency for taxpayers. The proposed reforms aim to alleviate the burden of exorbitant fines imposed under previous legislation, paving the way for a more efficient tax system.