Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru’s landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar unveils Bengaluru revitalization plans, emphasizing infrastructure development, including a new flyover and tunnel road. The "Government comes to the door" initiative gains traction with 20,000+ complaints addressed. Launch of "Namma Swattu" offers free doorstep services. Focus on marginalized communities, tax reforms pledged.

    BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru's landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, DK Shivakumar, unveiled plans for significant projects aimed at revitalizing Bengaluru. Addressing the "Government comes to the door, service is there for cooperation" event at Bangalore University's Jnanabharati Biped Ground, Shivakumar shared insights into the city's future transformation.

    With a focus on infrastructure development, Shivakumar revealed that the forthcoming BBMP budget would prioritize initiatives to give Bengaluru a fresh facelift. Highlighting the government's commitment to addressing the city's pressing issues, he emphasized the importance of strategic investments and collaborative efforts.

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    Among the key proposals is the construction of a new flyover along the Metro route in Bengaluru. A proposal has been submitted to the central government, signaling a proactive approach to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the city. Additionally, plans are underway to conduct a feasibility study for a tunnel road in Yeshvanthpur, aimed at further easing traffic flow in the area.

    Reflecting on the success of the "Government comes to the door" initiative, Shivakumar shared that the program had received overwhelming participation, with over 20,000 registered complaints across 12 constituencies. The Chief Minister's active involvement in the Janaspandana program underscores the government's responsiveness to citizen concerns.

    To streamline citizen services, DCM announced the launch of the "Namma Swattu" program, aimed at conducting property surveys and delivering essential documents to residents' doorsteps free of charge. Notably, efforts to combat corruption were highlighted, with Shivakumar revealing swift action against officials attempting to tamper with records.

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments

    Addressing the needs of marginalized communities, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of registration for construction workers and street vendors to access government facilities. He urged street vendors to adhere to regulations, avoid encroachments on footpaths and conduct business responsibly.

    Furthermore, Shivakumar pledged to amend tax laws to simplify the payment process, ensuring fairness and transparency for taxpayers. The proposed reforms aim to alleviate the burden of exorbitant fines imposed under previous legislation, paving the way for a more efficient tax system.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 13-year-old girl allegedly dies due to doctor's negligence in administering high-dose injection vkp

    Karnataka: 13-year-old girl allegedly dies due to doctor's negligence in administering high-dose injection

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot snt

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    DyCM DK Shivakumar assures implementation of electoral guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

    DyCM DK Shivakumar assures implementation of electoral guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress's victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress's victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Elections 2024 PML-Nawaz leader still printing fake ballot papers? Imran Khan shares video

    PML-Nawaz leader still printing fake ballot papers? Imran Khan shares video (WATCH)

    Karnataka: 13-year-old girl allegedly dies due to doctor's negligence in administering high-dose injection vkp

    Karnataka: 13-year-old girl allegedly dies due to doctor's negligence in administering high-dose injection

    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with West Bengal Governor amidst political tensions AJR

    NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with WB Governor amidst political tensions

    BAFTA Awards 2024: A look at Deepika Padukone's unseen backstage pics RKK

    BAFTA Awards 2024: A look at Deepika Padukone's unseen backstage pics

    Farmers protest 2.0: Union ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0: Union ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon