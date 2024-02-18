Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

The mandate to prominently feature Kannada on nameplates of commercial enterprises, industries, and shopfronts within BBMP's jurisdiction has been in effect for several years. However, officials have struggled to enforce this rule effectively. Recent protests by the Karnataka Defence Forum against businesses not complying with Kannada nameplates saw the arrest of Karave President Narayana Gowda, who has since been released on bail.

Narayana Gowda reaffirmed his commitment to the pro-Kannada struggle, stating that they would not compromise on the issue. If Kannada was not given prominence on nameplates, he warned of further agitation. In response to these developments, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed that 60% of the text on nameplates must be in Kannada and has set February 28 as the deadline for compliance.



The BBMP's stance on the adoption of Kannada nameplates has taken a dual approach. While some commercial shops have been temporarily closed after raids for non-compliance, others have not faced similar actions. Notably, instances of nameplates being painted black on the spot because they failed to meet Kannada language requirements have been reported.



According to BBMP officials, over 40,000 shops have already updated their nameplates to comply with the Kannada language mandate. However, approximately 6,000 to 7,000 shops have yet to adhere to the requirement. Notices have been issued to these establishments, and legal action will be taken against non-compliant businesses after February 28.



BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath emphasised the compulsory use of Kannada on nameplates for all licenced and unlicenced shops under BBMP's jurisdiction. Business owners have been urged to ensure compliance with the directive by the end of February to avoid penalties.

