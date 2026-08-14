A Class 5 student in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, reportedly saved a school cook from a potentially serious injury after her finger got caught in an electric coconut grater. CM DK Shivakumar praised the boy's quick thinking and courage.

A Class 5 student's quick thinking and presence of mind helped save a school cook from a potentially serious injury in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred when the woman's finger accidentally got caught in an electric coconut grater while she was preparing the mid-day meal. Hearing her cries for help, the young student immediately rushed to the spot and switched off the main power supply, preventing the situation from becoming more serious.

CM DK Shivakumar Praises Manvith's Courage

Manvith, a Class 5 student at Narikombu Government Higher Primary School in Bantwal taluk, has been praised for his bravery and quick thinking. His actions have earned appreciation from CM DK Shivakumar, as well as his teachers and education department officials.

The incident took place while a staff member working under the Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meal) scheme was on duty. Her finger accidentally became caught in the electric coconut grater. As she screamed in pain, Manvith, who was playing on the school grounds, heard her cries and immediately rushed to help.

Without hesitation, the boy switched off the main power supply, stopping the machine and preventing the injury from becoming more serious.

DK Shivakumar Praises Young Student On X

Manvith's presence of mind and courage have received widespread appreciation. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also took to X to praise the student's brave and decisive action.

In his post, Shivakumar described the boy's act as heart-touching and praiseworthy. He wished Manvith a bright future and expressed hope that he would grow into a responsible citizen who continues to help society and bring pride to the state.

Teachers And Officials Appreciate Manvith

The school's teaching staff, School Development Committee President Ravi Anchan and its members also praised Manvith for his quick response.

Akshara Dasoha Assistant Director Nonayya Naik and CRP Jyothi visited the school and personally appreciated the young student for his presence of mind and courage.

The incident has highlighted how quick thinking and awareness in an emergency can help prevent a potentially serious accident.