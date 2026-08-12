A Kuala Lumpur man spotted a dog trapped in a drain with its head stuck. He called friends and municipal officials for an hour-long rescue operation.

A Malaysian man has won widespread praise after he rescued a dog trapped in a drain with its head stuck between concrete slabs. The incident occurred in Kuala Lumpur when the man heard a dog barking loudly outside his apartment and decided to investigate.

The man discovered a puppy trapped in the drain, its head wedged between concrete slabs. According to reports, the pup had fallen into the drain after heavy rains and was swept inside by the water. When it saw an opening, it tried to escape but got stuck in the process.

Concrete slabs had to be broken to free the trapped puppy

Instead of ignoring the situation, the man called his friends and municipal officials to assist in the rescue. The team worked for over an hour, carefully breaking the concrete walls of the drain to free the trapped animal. The operation required patience and precision to avoid injuring the puppy further.

After the concrete was broken, the puppy was safely freed from the dangerous trap. The rescue was captured on video and has since gone viral, melting hearts across social media.