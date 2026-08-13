A dog trapped inside a well for five days was rescued by a man who went down using ropes. He carried the animal up on a cot with help from friends.

A dog trapped inside a well for five days was finally rescued after a compassionate man risked his own safety to reach the animal. The rescue took place in Odisha, where the dog had been stranded underground for nearly a week.

The man descended into the well using ropes. Once at the bottom, he lowered a "macha" - an Indian-style cot, and carefully placed the dog on it. His friends then pulled the cot up, bringing the dog to safety.

Friends pulled the cot up while the man held the dog securely

Despite spending days trapped, the dog held on until help arrived. The brave rescue gave the helpless animal a second chance at life and highlighted the power of kindness and compassion.

The video of the rescue has since gone viral, with netizens praising the man's courage and selflessness. Many have expressed relief that the dog survived its ordeal.

The man has not been identified publicly. However, his act of kindness has inspired many.

The dog was later taken for medical attention and is reportedly recovering.