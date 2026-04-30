Bangalore Turf Club plans to shift its Bengaluru racecourse to Kunigal within two to three years after receiving 118 acres from the government. England’s Jockey Club will design the new track, marking a major transition for horse racing in Karnataka.

In a significant development marking the end of an era for one of the city’s most iconic sporting landmarks, the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) has announced plans to relocate its historic racecourse from Bengaluru to Kunigal. The move, expected to take place within the next two to three years, signals a major transition for horse racing in the region. BTC President L Shivashankar made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the summer racing season set to begin on May 1.

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118 Acres Allocated In Kunigal

“The state government has allotted 118 acres of land in Kunigal. As per the government’s order, the BTC managing committee has decided to initiate the process of shifting to the new facility within the next two to three years,” Shivashankar said.

However, considering accessibility challenges for patrons, the BTC has requested the government to allocate around four acres of land at the existing Bengaluru racecourse. This space is expected to be used for on-course and off-course betting operations, as well as administrative purposes.

The Jockey Club To Design Track Pro Bono

Providing an international boost to the project, Uday K Eshwaran, a member of the BTC managing committee, revealed that the Jockey Club in England has agreed to design the Kunigal race track free of cost.

“We held discussions with the President and CEO of the Jockey Club in England, and they have agreed to design the race track on a pro bono basis,” he said.

He also highlighted the historical significance of the land, noting that it was identified for horse breeding during Tipu Sultan’s era nearly 250 years ago.

“The soil quality in Kunigal is highly suitable for horse racing,” he added.

Project Cost Estimated Between ₹350 And ₹500 Crore

Steward Shankar Balu outlined the financial scope of the project, estimating the cost of developing a facility comparable to the Bangalore Turf Club at between ₹350 crore and ₹500 crore.

“We do not intend to construct a large grandstand immediately, as seen in Bengaluru. The development in Kunigal will begin on a smaller scale and will be expanded gradually based on demand and growth,” he explained.

Planning Still In Early Stages

Another committee member, R Manjunath Ramesh, stated that preliminary plans are being developed for spectator galleries, a modern veterinary hospital, horse stables, and designated areas for bookmakers.

He emphasised that the project is still in its early stages, with several processes, including financial arrangements between the government and the BTC, yet to be finalised. Despite this, the announcement marks the formal beginning of a major transition for the Bangalore Turf Club.