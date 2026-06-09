Three members of a family, including a cloth merchant, were found dead at their residence in Mandya’s Nehru Nagar, Karnataka. Police suspect financial distress and mounting debt as the possible reason behind the incident. Investigation is underway, and a death note is being verified.

A deeply tragic incident has been reported from Nehru Nagar in Mandya, where three members of a family, including a cloth merchant, were found dead in what police suspect to be a case linked to severe financial distress and mounting debt. The incident has shocked residents of the locality and left the entire neighbourhood in grief.

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The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar (65), a cloth merchant running a business in the area, his wife Jyothi (55), and their son Santosh (30). Police said preliminary investigations suggest that financial stress and business losses may have played a key role in the incident.

Incident Occurred in Early Morning Hours

According to police sources, the incident is believed to have taken place around 3:30 am. Initial findings indicate that the family was asleep when the tragedy unfolded inside their residence.

Police suspect that long-standing financial difficulties, including business losses and debt burden, may have contributed to the extreme step.

Newly Married Son’s Wife Discovers Bodies

The tragedy came to light in the morning when Santosh’s wife, who had been married only about a month and a half, discovered the bodies after waking up. She had reportedly been unaware of what had happened during the night.

Her distress alerted neighbours, who rushed to the spot and informed the authorities. The incident quickly spread shock across the locality, with residents gathering outside the house.

Death Note Recovered From Scene

Police have confirmed the recovery of a purported death note from the location. In the note, Prabhakar reportedly mentioned severe financial difficulties as the reason behind the tragedy.

Preliminary details suggest that the note refers to mounting debts, declining business conditions and pressure from loan repayments. It also reportedly mentions concerns over financial harassment and an inability to sustain the cloth business.

Police have said the contents of the note are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Business Losses and Debt Pressure Under Probe

Investigators are examining claims that the cloth business had been facing losses for some time. Sources indicate that increasing financial pressure and loan obligations may have created significant mental stress for the family.

Police are also looking into allegations mentioned in the note regarding pressure from private finance sources, which the deceased reportedly referred to in connection with repayment difficulties.

Police Investigation Underway

Mandya East police visited the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. Senior officers, including Superintendent of Police Shobharani, also reviewed the scene.

SP Shobharani confirmed the recovery of a death note and said a thorough investigation is in progress to verify all aspects of the case. She added that multiple angles, including financial distress and possible external pressure, are being examined.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Mandya East police station, and further investigation is underway.

Shock and Grief in Neighbourhood

The incident has left residents of Nehru Nagar deeply shocked. Locals described the family as quiet and well known in the area due to their business. The tragedy, especially occurring soon after a wedding in the family, has intensified the emotional impact on neighbours and relatives.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)