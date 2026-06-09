Thirthahalli police in Shivamogga arrested two inter-district thieves from Haveri in a serial arecanut theft case. The accused allegedly stole arecanut worth lakhs from Ranjadakatte village. Police recovered around 9 quintals of arecanut worth ₹4.5 lakh along with the vehicle used in the crime.

The Thirthahalli police have successfully cracked a recent case of serial arecanut thefts reported in Ranjadakatte village. Acting swiftly, police arrested two inter-district thieves and seized arecanut worth several lakhs of rupees along with the vehicle allegedly used in the crime. The breakthrough has brought relief to local arecanut growers and traders, who had been on edge following a spate of thefts in the region.

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Accused Traced to Haveri District

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mehaboob Sab and Khasim Sab, residents of Shiggaon in Haveri district. Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo targeted isolated houses and arecanut godowns in rural areas to carry out thefts.

Theft Reported on May 4

The incident occurred on May 4 at the residence of a well-known arecanut trader, Ashraf, in Ranjadakatte village. According to the complaint, the accused broke into the house during the night and stole a large quantity of stored arecanut. Following the incident, Ashraf lodged a complaint at the Thirthahalli police station. The rising prices of arecanut made the theft particularly significant, causing concern among farmers and traders in the region.

Swift Action by Police Team

Taking the case seriously, a special investigation team was formed under the guidance of the Shivamogga District Superintendent of Police. The operation was led by Thirthahalli Police Inspector Imran Baig, who coordinated the probe. Based on technical evidence and credible inputs, the team successfully traced and arrested the accused in Haveri.

Arecanut Worth ₹4.50 Lakh Recovered

Police seized the vehicle used in the crime and recovered approximately 9 quintals of stolen arecanut. The total value of the recovered goods is estimated at around ₹4.50 lakh.

Further Investigation Underway

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Police are continuing investigations to determine whether more individuals are involved and to check for links to similar arecanut theft cases reported in the district.

Locals and arecanut traders in Thirthahalli have appreciated the swift action taken by the police, praising their effective response to the incident.