A Bengaluru techie went viral after sharing his “work from Chikkamagaluru” trip on Instagram. He travelled early morning from Bengaluru, worked remotely from the coffee land, attended meetings, coded, and explored scenic routes, blending travel and work.

A Bengaluru-based software professional has caught the attention of social media users after swapping his usual office routine for a scenic remote working experience in Chikkamagaluru. Instead of spending another week at his desk in the city, the techie decided to take his work setup to Karnataka's renowned coffee-growing region and documented the entire journey on Instagram. The video, which has been shared widely online, showcases his early morning road trip, picturesque routes and the balance between work and travel.

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Techie Chooses Chikkamagaluru Over Office Desk

The content creator, identified as Ankit, shared a video explaining why he chose to work remotely from Chikkamagaluru.

"Bro, working from the office all the time gets so boring for all of us. That's why I thought I'd work from Chikkamagaluru this week. So come with me to the coffee land of Karnataka," he said in the video.

The clip follows Ankit and his friend, whom he referred to as Sachiv ji, as they travelled from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru while managing their work commitments.

Early Morning Departure to Beat Bengaluru Traffic

According to Ankit, the pair planned their trip for a Friday and decided to leave well before sunrise, as they had a stand-up meeting scheduled for noon.

To avoid the city's notorious traffic congestion and make the most of the day, they began their journey at around 4.30 am.

During the drive, they travelled via NH 44 and NH 75. Ankit noted that setting off early significantly reduced travel time and allowed them to avoid heavy traffic.

The travellers stopped for breakfast at Dhruvathare at around 7.30 am before continuing towards Chikkamagaluru. He added that the highway stretch between Bengaluru and Hassan was largely smooth and well maintained, despite a few diversions along the route.

Scenic Roads Lead to the Coffee Land of Karnataka

After crossing Belur, the duo left the national highway and entered a state highway leading towards Chikkamagaluru.

Ankit described the route as one of the most picturesque road stretches accessible from Bengaluru, with lush greenery and scenic landscapes enhancing the travel experience.

The journey eventually brought them to their accommodation in Chikkamagaluru just in time to begin their workday.

From Road Trip to Remote Work

Ankit revealed that they arrived at their stay at around 11 am, leaving enough time to settle in before work commitments began.

"First things first, I turned on my laptop, checked Slack, attended meetings, and sat down to code with AI," he said.

The video concluded with Ankit encouraging others to plan similar trips with friends and explore the possibility of working remotely from scenic destinations.

The post was shared on Instagram with the caption, "work from Chikkamagaluru".

How Did Social Media React?

The video attracted positive reactions from viewers, many of whom appreciated the idea of combining work with travel.

One user commented: "literally it’s very beautiful."

Second user commented: " Rider Brothers."