BESCOM online services will remain unavailable for 21 days from June 10 to June 30 due to a software upgrade under the IPDS Phase-2 programme. Services such as bill payments, new connections, name transfers and load changes will be affected across 20 towns in Karnataka.

Consumers under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) are set to face temporary inconvenience as several online services will remain unavailable for 21 days due to scheduled software installation. The disruption is part of Phase-2 of the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), under which the electricity board is upgrading its digital systems across multiple service areas.

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Online Services Suspended From June 10 to June 30

According to BESCOM, online services will be unavailable from June 10 to June 30, affecting users in 20 towns across its jurisdiction. During this period, customers will not be able to access key services such as new electricity connections, name transfers, load enhancement requests and bill payments through the official online portal.

With the growing dependence on digital platforms for electricity-related services, consumers are expected to face inconvenience and will need to rely on offline service centres for assistance during the maintenance period.

Bill Payments Still Available via UPI

Despite the suspension of online services, BESCOM has clarified that electricity bill payments can still be made using UPI-based applications such as Google Pay and PhonePe. However, other digital services through the official portal will remain temporarily suspended.

List of Affected Towns

The service disruption will impact 20 towns under BESCOM’s jurisdiction. These include Bagepalli, Devanahalli, Gudibanda, Magadi, Malur, Nelamangala, Srinivasapura, Vijayapura, Channagiri, Chikkanayakanahalli, Gubbi, Holalkere, Honnali, Hosadurga, Jagalur, Koratagere, Madhugiri, Molakalmuru, Pavagada and Turuvekere.

BESCOM Appeals for Public Cooperation

BESCOM has advised consumers in the affected areas to visit their nearest service centres to complete pending work during the maintenance period. The utility has also cautioned that increased footfall at these centres may lead to longer waiting times and has requested public cooperation until services are fully restored.