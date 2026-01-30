The Centre has formed an expert committee to study the feasibility of a tunnel as an alternative to the Bandipur forest road, aiming to resolve the long-standing night travel ban between Karnataka and Kerala while ensuring wildlife protection.

The central government has taken a significant step towards resolving the long-standing night travel ban issue on the Bandipur forest road connecting Karnataka and Kerala. Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that an expert committee has been appointed to study the feasibility of constructing a tunnel as an alternative route. This initiative comes after repeated requests from MPs and stakeholders concerned about both wildlife protection and local transport convenience.

Priyanka Gandhi Submits Request To Ministry

Priyanka Gandhi had formally submitted a written request to Minister Gadkari in October last year, highlighting the difficulties faced by residents and travellers due to the night traffic restriction. She also raised the matter during a meeting with the minister last month. Responding to her concerns, Gadkari has written back, assuring that a study on constructing an alternative tunnel route in Bandipur will be carried out.

Background Of The Night Travel Ban

The Bandipur road has been under a night travel ban since 2009. Between 2005 and 2007, 286 animals were killed by speeding vehicles along the 25 km stretch of the Wayanad-Mysuru road passing through Bandipur. In response, Karnataka imposed a restriction on vehicle traffic from 9 pm to 6 am to protect the wildlife in the forest area.

Kerala Demands Lifting, Karnataka Stands Firm

While Kerala has been requesting the lifting of the night traffic ban due to inconvenience to travellers, Karnataka continues to oppose it, citing the potential harm to wildlife. The issue has gained renewed attention following Priyanka Gandhi’s election as MP for Wayanad, as the Bandipur road runs adjacent to her constituency, affecting both local residents and commuters.