Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to cancel safari trips beyond 6 PM in Bandipur-Nagarhole Tiger Reserve following farmer complaints that late-night vehicles disturb wildlife and drive animals out of forests.

In a letter dated October 27, Khandre stated that complaints have been received from the farmer organisations alleging that the vehicle's light and noise are causing wild animals to come out of the forest and harass them.

Noting that safari is also an educational experience for environmentalists about wildlife, Khandre said it is also a livelihood for many.

"In this regard, it is hereby directed to take urgent action to cut 1 trip out of the existing safari trips, i.e. October 28," the letter stated.

According to the Karnataka Tourism website, Nagarahole National Park, situated between the Mysuru plateau in Karnataka and the Nilgiri Mountains of Tamil Nadu, is a 640 sq. km sanctuary home to a rich variety of wildlife. Rajiv Gandhi National Park is an important Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and a major conservation hub under Project Tiger and Project Elephant. The sanctuary is host to the largest herd of Asiatic elephants in the world and innumerable species of birds, flora, and fauna, including large predators, reptiles, gaurs, deer, bears, and smaller animals."

Nagarahole National Park is also home to a large number of Wild Dogs, Leopards, and Bears. Commonly spotted herbivores include Wild Gaurs, Wild Boar, Sambar Deer, Antelope, Spotted Deer, and several species of birds.

Nagarahole National Park also has a rich collection of Teak and Rosewood Trees.

