An injured tiger was rescued in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve after a fight with another tiger left it weakened. Forest officials and veterinarians administered first aid and sent the tiger to Mysuru for further treatment.

Gundlupet: Forest officials successfully rescued an injured tiger after it was found weakened and struggling following a fight with another tiger in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The incident occurred on Friday in the Kundakere range near Kullanamunti, where farmers spotted the approximately 8-year-old male tiger and alerted the authorities. The forest department quickly responded, administering first aid and sending the tiger for further treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru, ensuring the animal’s safety and recovery.

Tiger Found Injured and Weak

The male tiger, estimated to be around 8 years old, was discovered in a weakened state on revenue land near Kullanamunti. It had sustained injuries to its leg during a fight with another tiger, leaving it unable to walk. Forest personnel immediately inspected the site to assess the situation.

Forest Officials and Veterinarians Respond

Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Suresh and Kundakere Range Forest Officer H.N. Nagendra Nayak conducted an on-site inspection, followed by a visit from Conservator of Forests Prabhakaran. Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza administered a tranquiliser to safely immobilise the tiger and provided first aid for its leg injury before transferring it to the Mysore rehabilitation centre for advanced care.

Search For Another Potentially Injured

Tiger Forest officials suspect that the other tiger involved in the fight may also be injured. Personnel are actively tracking footprints in the area and using drones to locate it. Elephants are also being employed to assist in monitoring and capturing the tiger to ensure it receives necessary treatment.

Forest Department Ensures Tiger Safety

Assistant Conservator K Suresh confirmed that the injured tiger was rescued promptly and is receiving care at the rehabilitation centre. The forest department continues to monitor the situation closely to protect both tigers and maintain safety in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.