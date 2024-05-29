Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka govt issues stern warning

    The Karnataka government, through District Collector Nitesh Patila, warns private schools in Belagavi against accepting donations for admissions, emphasizing adherence to government-set fees. Schools must prominently display fees, and their websites must publish this information. Complaints about donation demands should be filed with authorities for swift action against violators.

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka government issues stern warning vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 29, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has issued a strict warning against private schools in Belagavi district that accept donations for admission. District Collector Nitesh Patila emphasized that no form of donation will be tolerated for admission into unaided or aided schools in the district. 

    The admission process for the current academic year is underway, but there have been reports of certain schools demanding donations. Patila has reiterated that schools must adhere to the fees set by the government and any illegal acceptance of donations will face consequences under the Right to Education Act.

    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself

    As per the directive, every school is required to prominently display information regarding admission fees on its notice board. This measure aims to ensure transparency and help parents and the public understand the admission process better. 

    Bengaluru: Private schools issue notice to parents as AI-generated obscene photo of student goes viral

    Also, private schools are mandated to publish the notified fees on their websites and the Department of Education's online platform for easy access by parents and the public.

    In case of any instances where a school demands or receives a donation, the public is encouraged to file complaints immediately with the District Collector's office or the Deputy Director of School Education (DDPI). Patila assured that action will be taken against erring schools based on public complaints.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case vkp

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

    Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD vkp

    Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD

    Bengaluru Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, NSUI calls for renaming after Bhagat Singh (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru: Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, call for renaming it after Bhagat Singh surfaces (WATCH)

    Google leases new office in Bengaluru for monthly rent of Rs 4 crore: Report vkp

    Google leases new office in Bengaluru for monthly rent of Rs 4 crore: Report

    Karnataka to receive more than average monsoon showers this year: IMD issues alert vkp

    Karnataka to receive more than average monsoon showers this year: IMD issues alert

    Recent Stories

    India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan AJR

    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    Football Euro 2024: David Beckham joins Alibaba as brand ambassador for mega event osf

    Euro 2024: David Beckham joins Alibaba as brand ambassador for the mega event

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media RKK

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media

    Tennis French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka shine on the opening day osf

    French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka shine on the opening day

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report AJR

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon