    Bengaluru: Private schools issue notice to parents as AI-generated obscene photo of student goes viral

    The Confederation of Private Schools in Bengaluru warns parents about the misuse of AI to circulate a student's nude photo, highlighting a trend of minors engaging in secret online activities and facing cyberbullying. They stress the importance of parental supervision, open communication, and enhanced cybersecurity measures in educational institutions.

    Bengaluru: Private schools issue notice to parents as AI-generated obscene photo of student goes viral
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    The Confederation of Private Schools in Bengaluru has issued a stern warning to parents in the incident involving the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to circulate a nude photo of a female student, This comes as children's engagement with social media platforms continues to surge, with many operating under aliases without their parent's knowledge.

    The incident has shed light on a troubling trend where minors are increasingly involved in secret activities online, including forming secret connections with classmates and engaging in romantic relationships, often under the guise of anonymity provided by social media platforms.

    Moreover, the proliferation of hate speech and cyberbullying has become alarmingly prevalent, with a significant portion of the perpetrators being minors themselves. This concerning behaviour extends beyond mere social interactions, as minors are also found to be involved in online businesses, gaming, and even gambling, often unknown to their parents.

    Adding to the complexity of the situation is the misuse of funds through mobile devices, with children utilizing their smartphones to make undisclosed transactions without parental oversight. Such incidents have been reported across various educational institutions, prompting the Private School Consortium to issue a call to action.

    In response to these developments, the Consortium emphasizes the need for proactive measures to safeguard children from online threats and urges parents to maintain open communication with their wards regarding their online activities. Additionally, they advocate for increased parental supervision of children's Internet usage and encourage educational institutions to implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect their students.

