    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself

    Primary and high schools in Karnataka will reopen on May 29 after a break. Teachers plan to welcome returning students with sweets on May 31. The education department ensures the timely distribution of uniforms and textbooks. Schools will be cleaned, and decorated, and repairs undertaken. Community involvement is encouraged for a successful reopening ceremony.

    First Published May 28, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    After a break of one and a half months for the summer vacation, primary and high schools across the state of Karnataka are set to reopen on Wednesday, May 29. A special touch awaits the returning students as teachers gear up to welcome them with sweets on May 31 during the school opening ceremony.

    The education department has made arrangements to provide two sets of uniforms and textbooks to all attending children. To ensure timely distribution, uniforms have been dispatched to the taluk level in full, while textbooks are already supplied at a rate of 75 to 80 per cent. The remaining textbooks are slated for delivery within the next two days. Officials emphasize that Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) are tasked with ensuring the swift delivery of these materials to schools for distribution on the commencement day itself.

    Preparations are underway to welcome students back with a grand school opening ceremony. Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, schools will undergo a thorough cleaning, encompassing classrooms, outdoor areas, restrooms, playgrounds, and compounds. Headteachers have been instructed to engage students in crafting decorations like swags and rangolis to add a festive touch to the occasion.

    Upon their arrival, students will be greeted with flowers, chocolates, and other sweets. The departmental commissioner stresses the importance of community involvement, urging cooperation from local gram panchayat members, officials, and representatives of local associations to ensure the success of the event.

    Additionally, any necessary repair work, be it within classrooms or compounds, is to be promptly reported to local DDPIs and BEOs for immediate action, utilizing school development grants.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
