Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

The largest metro station in Bengaluru, Jayadeva junction, will be opened partially by the end of 2023. The station has a capacity of holding 25,000 passengers during peak hours. This metro station will be a part of both the Yellow and Pink lines, running from RV Road to Bommasandra and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara respectively. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) stated that the station is 90 per cent complete and the total constructed area of the station is about 19,826 metres.

What’s the design?

This multi-level interchange metro station at the Jayadeva junction located on Bannerghatta road, contains an underpass, grade road, road flyover and two levels of metro at the top. The underpass will ease vehicle movement and the flyover will connect Ragigudda and Silk Board. An underground road will be constructed for the commuters of Bannerghatta-Dairy circle road and the two metro lines above the junction, Yellow and Pink Line will be built.



This biggest metro station is being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore. "Jayadeva metro station is part of Phase II of the Namma metro project, one of the lines passing through the junction-RV Road to Bommasandra will be open for the public by the year-end 2023. A total of 19 metro stations constitute this Yellow Line metro and Jayadeva is one of them," stated Anjum Parvez, MD of BMRCL.

This junction comprises a double-decker flyover, one for road traffic and another for the two metro stations. It is expected that Jayadeva junction will receive a footfall of about 80,000 to 90,000 every day, which is the second highest after Majestic metro station, which receives around 1 lakh people every day.

The Yellow line links Electronic City, one of the major IT hubs in the city. This will be the third interchange station as the Yellow line meets the Green line.

Slow construction work

This construction has seen many ups and downs. The junction, famed as Silk Board junction, is notorious for the highest traffic congestion in the city. The construction work had been slow-paced as BMRCL faced a lack of migrant workers, many of whom refused to come back to work post Covid-19.

The construction is a challenge, as it needs a huge number of workers working at the same time in such a busy road, of the day. The agency has shed its sweat for many years to finalise the design for this architectural marvel, and the elevated line of the junction directs the traffic towards the Silk Board.

As the challenge was huge, BMRCL decided to build this junction over a 10-year-old flyover, which was demolished before laying the groundwork for this multi-level station. To ease this construction, pre-cast double girders are being used for the first time, and steel composite girders are being used to cross the underpass.