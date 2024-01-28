800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the dedication of 800 dialysis machines to underprivileged patients in a move towards ensuring healthcare accessibility. The inauguration took place at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, marking a pivotal step in extending free dialysis services to around 6,000 patients facing kidney-related health challenges across the state.

These state-of-the-art dialysis machines, equipped with single-use dialyzers, underscore the Karnataka government's commitment to providing essential medical services. The dedication ceremony at KC General Hospital highlighted this commitment.

The estimated 108 crores per annum project showcases a collaborative effort between the state and central governments, with the state contributing 60% of the project cost and the central government providing the remaining 40%. Siddaramaiah emphasized that dialysis is the primary solution for individuals dealing with kidney failure, a condition requiring frequent and often expensive treatments.

Also Read: Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj

The Chief Minister acknowledged the financial burden faced by many, citing the cost of dialysis at around ₹5,000 per session, three times a week. Recognizing the hardship experienced by economically disadvantaged individuals, he underscored the importance of providing these services free of charge.

The use of single-use dialyzers is a strategic measure to prevent infections and enhance patient safety.

Siddaramaiah assured that steps would be taken to expand the provision of free dialysis services to all taluk hospitals in the state in the coming days, furthering the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility.