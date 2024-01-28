Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the dedication of 800 dialysis machines to underprivileged patients in a move towards ensuring healthcare accessibility. The inauguration took place at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, marking a pivotal step in extending free dialysis services to around 6,000 patients facing kidney-related health challenges across the state.
     

    800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    These state-of-the-art dialysis machines, equipped with single-use dialyzers, underscore the Karnataka government's commitment to providing essential medical services. The dedication ceremony at KC General Hospital highlighted this commitment.

    The estimated 108 crores per annum project showcases a collaborative effort between the state and central governments, with the state contributing 60% of the project cost and the central government providing the remaining 40%. Siddaramaiah emphasized that dialysis is the primary solution for individuals dealing with kidney failure, a condition requiring frequent and often expensive treatments. 
    Also Read: Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    The Chief Minister acknowledged the financial burden faced by many, citing the cost of dialysis at around ₹5,000 per session, three times a week. Recognizing the hardship experienced by economically disadvantaged individuals, he underscored the importance of providing these services free of charge. 

    The use of single-use dialyzers is a strategic measure to prevent infections and enhance patient safety. 

    Siddaramaiah assured that steps would be taken to expand the provision of free dialysis services to all taluk hospitals in the state in the coming days, furthering the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru

    Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar vkp

    Weather update: Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar

    Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj vkp

    Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Bengaluru: Father kills son over heated dispute of not giving money for liquor vkp

    Bengaluru: Father fatally shoots son over liquor money dispute in Kamakshipalya

    Bengaluru metro service disruption along Purple Line due to technical glitch; see details vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Temporary disruption of service along MG Road to Baiyappanahalli over technical glitch

    Recent Stories

    Stage collapses during singer B Praak event at Delhi Kalkaji mandir WATCH gcw

    Stage collapses during singer B Praak's event at Delhi's Kalkaji mandir, 1 dead (WATCH)

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    Remembering Raja Ramanna, the pioneer of India's Nuclear Programme

    tennis Three years ago, I was close to quitting but Rohan Bopanna's journey of triumph and transformation snt

    'Three years ago, I was close to quitting but...': Rohan Bopanna's journey of triumph and transformation

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world gcw

    French luxury king Bernard Arnault surpasses Elon Musk to become richest man in the world

    WATCH Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hits at student with shoe; offers clarification later ATG

    WATCH- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hits student with shoe; offers clarification later

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon