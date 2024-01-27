Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, famed for the Ram Lalla statue in Ayodhya, faces neglect from the Karnataka government. Despite his global acclaim and diverse works, including the Wodeyar statue, he's awaited promised payments for eight years. MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal exposed the issue on social media, urging quick resolution and highlighting the disrespect towards Yogiraj's talent and historical contributions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Arun Yogiraj, the talented sculptor hailing from Mysore, who crafted the globally acclaimed Ram Lalla statue adorning Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, has faced neglect from the Karnataka government. Despite his remarkable achievement, the government has failed to honour its financial commitment of Rs 12 lakh, leaving Arun in a state of distress for the past eight years.

    Arun Yogiraj recognized as one of the world's foremost sculptors, not only carved the iconic Ram Lalla statue in Ayodhya but also sculpted the effigy of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar in 2016, commissioned by the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation. Shockingly, even after eight years since the installation of the Wodeyar statue, Arun Yogiraj has not received the promised payment from the government, highlighting a gross lack of recognition for his artistic contributions.

    The revelation came to light through a social media post by MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal, who expressed his dismay over the delayed payment. Yatnal emphasized the insult directed not only towards Arun Yogiraj but also to the legacy of the Yaduvamsa kings who illuminated Mysore.

    In his social media post, MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal urged the district in-charge minister of Mysore and the honourable chief minister to promptly address the issue and honour the pending payment owed to Arun Yogiraj. The delay in settling the arrears was characterized as an affront to the sculptor's talent and a disrespectful oversight towards the historical significance of the statues he crafted.

    Arun Yogiraj's prowess as a sculptor is not limited to the Ram Lalla statue; he meticulously carved the effigy of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, showcasing his diverse artistic capabilities. The government's failure to acknowledge and compensate him appropriately reflects a concerning trend where the contributions of artists are undervalued and overlooked.

