25-year-old Hyderabad man slips while taking selfie, dies at Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

During a bike trip from Hyderabad to Chikkamagaluru, 25-year-old Shravan tragically died at Hebbe Falls while taking a selfie. He slipped and fell into the abyss. The incident occurred within Lingadahalli police jurisdiction. The area's waterfalls, especially in the rainy season, attract many tourists from neighbouring states and metropolitan cities.

With the onset of the rainy season, Karnataka’s waterfalls have returned to their natural splendour, drawing an increasing number of tourists eager to experience their scenic beauty. Chikkamagaluru district, home to dozens of waterfalls, has become a popular destination, earning the nickname "Tourist Heaven" during this season. Visitors from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala flock to see Karnataka’s stunning waterfalls.

Tragically, a young man from Hyderabad, identified as 25-year-old Shravan, lost his life while visiting Hebbe Falls in the Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The incident occurred within the Lingadahalli police station's jurisdiction. According to reports, Shravan was taking a selfie near the waterfall when he slipped and fell into the abyss, leading to his untimely death.

Lingadahalli police arrived at the scene and transported the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Many young professionals from metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Mangaluru take breaks during the rainy season to visit remote tourist spots, often embarking on solo bike rides or trips with friends. Shravan and his friend were on a bike trip from Hyderabad to Chikkamagaluru. This morning, they visited Hebbe Falls, where the tragic accident occurred.

While standing at the top of the waterfall, Shravan lost his footing while trying to take a selfie. He was unable to regain his balance and fell, resulting in his tragic death.

