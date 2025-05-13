Amid India-Pakistan tensions, 13 Karnataka students studying in Srinagar were safely evacuated to Delhi under Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s direction and later sent to Bengaluru by train.

Bengaluru: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 13 students from Karnataka studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, have been safely relocated to Delhi. The operation was carried out under the direction of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, with officials ensuring the students' safe journey. The students were later sent to Bengaluru by train on Monday evening.

The evacuation began under tight security, with the students travelling by bus from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday. From there, they boarded a train to Delhi, reaching the capital on Sunday afternoon. Union Minister Kumaraswamy personally oversaw the entire process, maintaining constant communication with both officials and the students throughout the operation.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to the central government, railway staff, and ministry officials for their cooperation in facilitating the students' return. He noted that the operation's success was a collective effort and thanked everyone involved.

In a tweet, Kumaraswamy wrote, “13 students from Karnataka studying at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu and Kashmir, have been brought back safely. All students have reached New Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru by Monday evening. This operation was made possible due to the clear guidance and bold steps of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, even as the nation faces a challenging situation. I commend the central government officials, security agencies, railway staff, and officials from the Union Ministries of Heavy Industries and Steel for ensuring the students' safe return from Srinagar.”

Don't return home yet: Kashmir Police advise border residents

Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged residents of border villages not to return to their homes yet, citing ongoing safety concerns following Pakistani shelling. Over 1.25 lakh people from villages near the Line of Control in Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts were relocated to safer locations due to the escalating threat.

Authorities have warned that these areas remain unsafe, as unexploded bombs and other hazardous war materials are still present. "Do not return to your villages yet. There is a serious risk to life," the police advisory stated, emphasising that clearance operations are ongoing and the safety of civilians remains the top priority.