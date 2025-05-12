Amaravati: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its students and ensure that no Andhra Pradesh student studying in border states feels abandoned or alone.

The state is working with concern and urgency around the clock to bring its students back safely from regions like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. It is providing them with shelter, food, and support as they travel back to their homes.



As per a release, 441 students have reached Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi, of whom 158 have already returned to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh. 283 students are currently staying at the Bhavan. These include 130 students from NIT Srinagar, 120 from LPU University, 16 from Sher-e-Kashmir University, and 10 from Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab. An additional 20 students from NIT Srinagar are expected to arrive by Monday evening. To facilitate their travel, the government has issued 40 Emergency Quota (EQ) letters for train tickets, and food is being arranged for 300 students currently at AP Bhavan. The state is making all necessary arrangements to ensure these students return home safely and with dignity.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to army jawan Murali Naik, who was killed in the line of duty during cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC). According to an official release from the TDP, CM Naidu condoled the demise of the young soldier from Ananthapuram district. Naidu spoke with Murali's parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and assured them of the state government's support. He praised Murali's invaluable service in the army over the past two years and called on everyone to stand united with patriotism and vigilance.



CM Naidu also urged everybody to observe two minutes of silence in honour of Naik's sacrifice. As per reports, Agniveer M Murali Naik was injured during heavy shelling from the Pakistan side on Thursday. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment, but succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.