Thiruvananthapuram: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, about 75 students from various Central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab reached Kerala House in Delhi on Friday night and Saturday morning. They will be travelling home by various flights and trains scheduled for Saturday.

In response to the developing situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the opening of a 24-hour control room at Kerala House to assist Keralites in the border states. The helpline number for the control room is 01123747079.



The control room is being managed under the leadership of Additional Resident Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena, along with Controller A.S. Harikumar, Liaison Officer Rahul K.Jaiswar, and several other officials. They have been assigned to coordinate the activities and provide the necessary assistance to students and residents. The Chief Minister's Office also ensured that adequate measures were in place to support Keralites affected by the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, after targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions.



Addressing a press briefing , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas. Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

Four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of nothern and western India leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5 am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.



Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.