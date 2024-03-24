Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners

    The Karnataka Department of Animal Husbandry introduces regulations in Bengaluru requiring dog owners to promptly clean up after their pets. This initiative aims to tackle the problem of dog waste littering public spaces, promoting responsible pet ownership, and safeguarding public health. By carrying cleaning bags, owners contribute to a cleaner, safer environment for all residents.

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    To tackle the growing issue of dog waste littering footpaths and roads across Bengaluru, the Karnataka Department of Animal Husbandry has implemented new regulations placing the responsibility squarely on dog owners. Henceforth, if a dog poops while being walked, the owner must promptly clean up after their pet.

    This initiative, which mirrors existing rules enforced in Cubbon Park, aims to address the persistent problem of dog waste accumulating in public spaces. Pedestrians, who often found themselves navigating around unsightly and unhygienic piles of dog faeces, have been vocal about the need for action.

    The Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a notice highlighting the importance of dog owners taking accountability for their pets' waste. Dog owners are now required to carry cleaning bags whenever they take their furry companions for a walk. This simple measure is expected to significantly reduce the amount of dog waste left behind on footpaths and roads.

    It's not just about aesthetics; it's about public health too. Dog waste can harbour harmful bacteria and parasites, posing a risk to both humans and other animals. By promptly disposing of dog waste, pet owners can help mitigate these health hazards and contribute to a safer community.

    The decision to enforce stricter regulations comes as a response to the increasing complaints from residents about the lack of cleanliness in public areas. By making dog owners responsible for cleaning up after their pets, authorities hope to promote a cleaner and more hygienic environment for everyone in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted vkp

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda vkp

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda

    Bengaluru: Blaze engulfs Mavalli area as gas leak ignites cylinder storage facility vkp

    Bengaluru: Blaze engulfs Mavalli area as gas leak ignites cylinder storage facility

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passes first order regarding water department from ED custody AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passes first order regarding water department from ED custody

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted vkp

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months rkn

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more rkn

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon