Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy

    Malavalli Congress MLA P.M. Narendraswamy joins farmers' protest against the Karnataka government's decision to provide water to Tamil Nadu amid state water scarcity. He criticized the government's historic failure to address Cauvery dispute issues, emphasizing the need to prioritize Karnataka's water needs. 

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Malavalli Congress MLA P.M. Narendraswamy has joined the ongoing protest against the Karnataka state government's decision to provide water to Tamil Nadu amidst water scarcity in the state. He criticized the government for diverting water without considering the pressing issue of water shortage within Karnataka.

    Participating in the farmers' demonstration in the city, Narendraswamy pointed out the historical failure of successive governments and stated, "All governments, including the Congress, have failed to do justice to the state in the Cauvery issue. Today, I am in the ruling party. But as a citizen of Mandya, my insistence is that the government should stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Neither the law nor the government has so far been successful in providing a solution to the plight of our farmers. So, I came here as a farmer's son, forgetting that I am an MLA," said Narendraswamy.

    Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

    During this gathering, Narendraswamy declared his willingness to make necessary sacrifices for the benefit of the Mandya district. He also revealed his discussion with Siddaramaiah and stated that CM expressed his inability to withstand against Supreme Court’s orders. Rather than blaming each other in the Cauvery dispute, each and every state should accept the solution, said Narendraswamy.

    B.V. Srinivas, the President of the All India Youth Congress, strongly criticized BJP leaders for their involvement in the Cauvery issue, accusing them of showing fake tears towards the issue. He condemned the BJP for what he perceived as a betrayal of Karnataka on matters related to land, water, language, and culture. Srinivas highlighted a symbolic protest by a BJP worker who put mud in his mouth, who symbolised the actions of the central government, that harmed the interests of Kannadigas over the past nine years.

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    Srinivas drew attention to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s absence in the meeting held in Delhi regarding the Cauvery dispute. The meeting aimed to address concerns related to the Cauvery issue and prevent injustice in Karnataka. She faced criticism for not advocating for Karnataka's rights in critical matters such as the Cauvery dispute and the state's rightful share of GST revenue. Srinivas further accused 25 BJP MPs of neglecting their duty to address the injustices perpetuated by the 15th Finance Commission.

    He also stated that the BJP MPs and Union Ministers did not come to help when there was drought and flood in the state. They did not even have the courage to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss these problems. As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, he accused the BJP MPs of raising their voices in the Cauvery dispute for their own benefit.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fraud Using Sudhamurthy's Name Unveiled, Complaint Filed Against Two Women at Jayanagar Police Station

    Fraud Using Sudhamurthy's Name Unveiled, Complaint Filed Against Two Women at Jayanagar Police Station

    Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

    Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on Tuesday: A look at what's open, what's closed AJR

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on September 26: A look at what's open, what's closed

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets? vkp

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets?

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue vkp

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day 2023: Solo traveler's toolkit - A look at 10 safety and adventure hacks snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: Solo traveler's toolkit - A look at 10 safety and adventure hacks

    Kerala Gold Rate september 25 2023 updates rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices remain unchanged; Check details

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours at Aman Gill's wedding reception; [WATCH] ATG

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours at Aman Gill's wedding reception; [WATCH]

    World Tourism Day 2023: 12 ultimate road trip hacks for an unforgettable journey snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 12 ultimate road trip hacks for an unforgettable journey

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon