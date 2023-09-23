Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    In protest against the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, state BJP leaders, including Yeddyurappa, Aswath Narayan, and Karajola, were detained as they blocked a road near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. They emphasized the need to address the water issue and proposed an expert team to assess reservoir levels, expressing concerns about drinking water shortages in the city. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    In opposition to the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, state BJP leaders in Bengaluru staged a protest. Police detained several BJP leaders, including Bommai, Aswath Narayan, and Karajola, as they gathered to block a road near Mysore Bank Circle, under the leadership of Yeddyurappa.

    To address the ongoing Cauvery River water release issue, a decision has been made to observe a citywide shutdown on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa emphasized the importance of appealing the Cauvery river water issue. He proposed forming an expert team to assess the water levels in the reservoir, pointing out the current shortage of drinking water in Bangalore. Yeddyurappa stressed the need to avoid further water release and urged the government to present a robust case in the Supreme Court.

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    General Secretary Aswath Narayana criticized DK Shivakumar, accusing him of prioritizing politics over Bengaluru’s interests and suggesting an internal agreement with Tamil Nadu's Stalin. Siddaramaiah was labelled a "traitorous Chief Minister," with reference to DK Sivakumar's comments about Tamil Nadu losing interest after the Mekedatu Padayatra.

    Bommai criticized the government's performance, citing a standstill in development and various failures across different sectors in Karnataka. He expressed concerns about the government's approach to groundwater protection and questioned its commitment. Bommai feared potential disasters in the Cauvery basin due to the government's actions, including the premature release of water. He called on the government to file a case in the Supreme Court.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
