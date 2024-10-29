Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil criticized the BJP for misleading the public on Waqf property issues, alleging that notices were served to Vijayapura farmers during BJP’s rule. Patil accused the BJP of divisive tactics, calling for accountability on past actions rather than fabricated claims targeting the current government.

Waqf property dispute Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule says Minister MB Patil vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Karnataka’s Heavy Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, MB Patil, accused the party of misleading the public on the controversial issue of Waqf property. Patil alleged that during the BJP government’s tenure from 2019 to 2022, notices were served to farmers in Vijayapura district through the Waqf Board, but today, the party is falsely portraying itself as a defender of Hindu interests.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Patil shared images of notices issued by the Waqf Board during the BJP’s administration, alleging that the party neglected the state’s development while engaging in divisive politics around issues like Hijab, Halal, and the figures of Urigowda and Nanjegowda. “Now, they are staging another drama using the Waqf property issue,” he stated. According to Patil, BJP’s attempts to sway public sentiment with false claims would not succeed.

Karnataka: Waqf board shocks farmers as land entries in Yadgiri, Dharwad listed under ‘Waqf property’

The state BJP president, BY Vijayendra, recently reconstituted a fact-finding committee on the Waqf property matter following criticism from within the party. BJP leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi were subsequently added to the committee, a move that Patil said underscores the internal conflict within the BJP. “This only reflects the party’s disunity and inability to address real issues," he remarked.

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Patil also pointed out that, contrary to BJP’s allegations, no notices claiming Waqf property ownership had been issued to farmers in Vijayapura under the current government. He called on BJP leaders to resolve their internal issues instead of creating false narratives. "These fabricated claims do not stand up to facts. They should first answer why notices were issued to our farmers during their time in power,” he said.

He concluded his statement by urging the BJP to focus on transparency and address real issues facing Karnataka’s residents. "Let them answer to the people about their track record instead of creating non-existent disputes," Patil said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Waqf property dispute Government will withdraw notices given to farmers says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads vkp

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads

BBMP plans to make Bengaluru parks and roundabouts available for public adoption vkp

BBMP plans to make Bengaluru parks, roundabouts available for public adoption

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns vkp

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

Karnataka Waqf boards shocks farmers as land entries in Yadgiri and Dharwad listed under waqf property vkp

Karnataka: Waqf board shocks farmers as land entries in Yadgiri, Dharwad listed under ‘Waqf property’

Recent Stories

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast RTM

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

football Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH) snt

Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH)

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH] RTM

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH]

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon