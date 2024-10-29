Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil criticized the BJP for misleading the public on Waqf property issues, alleging that notices were served to Vijayapura farmers during BJP’s rule. Patil accused the BJP of divisive tactics, calling for accountability on past actions rather than fabricated claims targeting the current government.

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Karnataka’s Heavy Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, MB Patil, accused the party of misleading the public on the controversial issue of Waqf property. Patil alleged that during the BJP government’s tenure from 2019 to 2022, notices were served to farmers in Vijayapura district through the Waqf Board, but today, the party is falsely portraying itself as a defender of Hindu interests.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Patil shared images of notices issued by the Waqf Board during the BJP’s administration, alleging that the party neglected the state’s development while engaging in divisive politics around issues like Hijab, Halal, and the figures of Urigowda and Nanjegowda. “Now, they are staging another drama using the Waqf property issue,” he stated. According to Patil, BJP’s attempts to sway public sentiment with false claims would not succeed.



The state BJP president, BY Vijayendra, recently reconstituted a fact-finding committee on the Waqf property matter following criticism from within the party. BJP leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi were subsequently added to the committee, a move that Patil said underscores the internal conflict within the BJP. “This only reflects the party’s disunity and inability to address real issues," he remarked.



Patil also pointed out that, contrary to BJP’s allegations, no notices claiming Waqf property ownership had been issued to farmers in Vijayapura under the current government. He called on BJP leaders to resolve their internal issues instead of creating false narratives. "These fabricated claims do not stand up to facts. They should first answer why notices were issued to our farmers during their time in power,” he said.

He concluded his statement by urging the BJP to focus on transparency and address real issues facing Karnataka’s residents. "Let them answer to the people about their track record instead of creating non-existent disputes," Patil said.

