    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters suffer 3rd consecutive loss; Mumbai City remains unbeaten

    The ISL continues producing stunners. On Friday, Kerala Blasters suffered its third straight defeat of the season, as it was hammered 2-0 by Mumbai City, which remains unbeaten this season.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) maintained its unbeaten streak after a magnificent 2-0 conquest over Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. Opening-half goals from Mehtab Singh and Jorge Diaz were adequate to ensure the three points for the Islanders. KBFC suffered its third successive loss after besting the ISL opener earlier this month. The hosts made a couple of changes to the side that failed in Bhubaneswar last week. Victor Mongil replaced Ruivah Hormipam. Initially, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi was dropped to the bench as Rahul Kannoly Praveen claimed his place in the starting XI. As Alberto Noguera dropped to the bench, MCFC changed its line-up, with Diaz returning to the XI.

    The Islanders owned their record of scoring the game's first goal in the ISL, grabbing the lead after 21 minutes. The hosts failed to clear a corner, with the ball bouncing off a couple of Blasters’ players before going to Mehtab Singh. The defender put his boot through the ball, smashing it into the back of the net.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - HYDERABAD FC HOSTS FC GOA TO BATTLE FOR TOP SPOT

    Ten minutes later, poor defending from Marko Leskovic let Diaz go one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The Argentine kept his stillness before scoring against his former club, as the visitors doubled their benefit. The goal came a minute after Mongil denied Lallianzuala Chhangte with a radiant last-ditch tackle.

    The MCFC defence intercepted quite some cracks by KBFC. Sahal Abdul Samad’s strike from close range was rescued easily by Phurba Lachenpa before Rahul KP’s tame volley was wide in the 33rd. Three minutes later, a mighty swerving free-kick measure from Adrian Luna was parried to safeness by Lachenpa.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    KBFC kicked it up a notch in the second half. The hosts pushed the Islanders inside their half as the MCFC defence met the Blasters' attacks. Dimitrios Diamantakos’ low shot was deflected away by the keeper before Jeakson Singh’s header from the resulting corner went inches wide in the 57th.

    As the contest inched towards the final quarter, Luna’s action from inside the box hit the post before landing in front of Jessel Carneiro. The defender adjusted his footing and played the ball across the goal to Rahul KP, only to be headed wide. KBFC pushed MCFC into its half, failing to involve the final touch in the 18-yard box.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - DIMITRI PETRATOS SCORES HAT-TRICK AS ATKMB DRUBS KBFC 5-2

    The victory keeps the Islanders’ unbeaten streak unbroken, rising second on the table with a couple of successes and draws each after four matches in the ISL. They are a point behind leader Odisha FC (OFC), and their successive game will be at home versus ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) on November 6 on Sunday. The woes are piling up for the KBFC, staying ninth with just a triumph in four contests. It will make the long travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) on November 5 on Saturday.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
