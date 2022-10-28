Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    Odisha FC is on a roll this ISL season as it has picked up its third season win, getting past Bengaluru Fc 1-0, thanks to the lone strike from Nandhakumar Sekar, as the former has gone atop the points table.

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) hardened its fortress in Kalinga, scalping its second victory in a couple of matches at home, edging past Bengaluru FC (BFC) 1-0 to move atop of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 with nine points. Nandhakumar Sekar lacerated a belter in the 33rd minute, which was the contest's sole goal. It was Sekar’s second ISL goal and his second versus BFC in the tournament. Josep Gombau made a change to the side, defeating Kerala Blasters (KBFC). Raynier Fernandes replaced Isaac Chhakchhuak in the Odisha FC midfield. Simon Grayson changed the Blues’ starting formation for the first time in the competition this term. Leon Augustine and Roy Krishna replaced Alan Costa and Javier Hernandez as Bengaluru FC switched to a four-person defence.

    The hosts began on the front foot as BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu fast went down, denying Jerry Mawihmingthanga at the near post after just a couple of minutes. Roy Krishna pounced on a long ball at the other end but saw his strike fly wide. Midway through the opening half, Bruno Silva played a sublime through ball to Krishna, but the striker was restricted by a heroic save from a charging Amrinder Singh. Approaching the half-hour mark, BFC's Aleksandar Jovanovic missed Saul Crespo’s cross from the right flank before Diego Mauricio fired it wide.

    The Juggernauts opened their account in the 33rd minute with an unequivocal thunderbolt from Sekar. Sahil Panwar’s corner was shed, but only as far as Sekar's. The striker claimed his second ISL goal in style with a vicious strike from 26 yards out. The contest got pretty scrappy in the middle third, closing in on the hour mark. BFC tried to push the hosts into their half. The midfield lacked inventiveness, as both sides tried a few long passes towards their respective strikers. Krishna was tightly marked and so was substitute Pedro Martin at the other end.

    In the 67th minute, the Juggernauts embarked forward, with Pedro Martin getting the ball into the box. The striker’s scuffed step ultimately landed in the path of Jerry, who was entirely unmarked. However, the winger failed to capitalise and fired his shot straight at the keeper. Defender Alan Costa, who scratched a headed goal in BFC’s only success of the season so far, came on seven minutes from time to play alongside Krishna. However, the visitors failed to use the final touch, finishing the contest with just a couple of shots on target and no player entering the scoresheet.

    In Matchweek 5, the Juggernauts will travel to face defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) on November 5. In contrast, The Blues will have an advanced break before hosting East Bengal FC (EBFC) in Matchweek 6.

