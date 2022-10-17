ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB drubs KBFC 5-2

The ISL 2022-23 is starting to take shape. On Sunday, ATK Mohun Bagan took on Kerala Blasters away from home and won 5-2, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Dimitri Petratos.

Dimitri Petratos scored the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season’s opening hat-trick. ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) ran riot against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday. Petratos scored the treble to allow The Mariners to earn a sparkling 5-2 victory as they unfolded their unbeaten streak against The Blasters to five matches in the tournament. The noise inside the venue was at its peak when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi put the hosts ahead just six minutes into the match. The Blasters began the game positively, and the early pressure paid off as the Ukrainian gelled well with Sahal Samad on the right before edging past Vishal Kaith at the near post.

The stands were muted in the 26th minute after Boumous raced down the left flank and sprang past Ruivah Hormipam before unselfishly delivering it to Petratos to tap in the equaliser. The contest turned its head in the 38th when Manvir Singh dotted Joni Kauko glancing towards the box from midfield. The striker located the midfielder with a careful ball before Kauko pounded it into the back of the net, riding the benefit over to the Mariners in a hostile environment.

At the hour-mark, it got more chaotic in the ATKMB box as Samad’s cross to Carneiro was thwarted by Hamill. The defender’s header clattered the crossbar and returned to play before Dimitrios Diamantakos missed it while endeavouring an overhead kick. The ball remained in play before Kaliuzhnyi threw it out.

At the other end, a couple of minutes subsequently, Boumous played another gorgeous pass through to Colaco. The winger dashed into the box and craved it into Petratos’s path, who crashed it home, establishing a two-goal protector. Florentin Pogba came on for Boumous in the 71st, as the Mariners went defensive to safeguard their authority.

Nine minutes from the full-time whistle, a blunder from Kaith helped Rahul Kannoly Praveen to pull one back for the Blasters. Rahul’s cross from the right resulted in a slight deflection and slipped through Kaith’s gloves, sneaking into the goal from between his legs. Any hopes of a Blasters response were laid to rest when substitute Lenny Rodrigues swooped on a soft Jeakson pass in midfield, as ATKMB began a counter by playing it through to Petratos.

Petratos recreated the ball back to Rodrigues before the midfielder put his name on the scoresheet a couple of minutes later. Moments thereon, Rodrigues prompted another attack as he played a great ball to Colaco, playing it into the path of Petratos. The striker tapped it in from close range, completing a well-deserved hat-trick at the stoppage time.

The Blasters will be on the road for the first time this season, as they will be travelling to take on Odisha FC (OFC) on October 23 in their next fixture. On the other hand, the Mariners will be back home for the Kolkata Derby against arch-rival East Bengal FC (EBFC) on October 29.