ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa to battle for top spot

The 2022-23 ISL is continuing emphatically. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa on a double-header Saturday, as the two sides will battle for the top spot.

On a roll with straight victories, Hyderabad FC (HFC) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table when it takes on a raging FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday. HFC presently has seven points from three matches and can go atop the league table successfully in this contest. The Gaurs, who have won both games so far, can do the same if they can come up with a conquest in this tie. Carlos Pena's side defeated former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) in its couple of encounters so far, with Edu Bedia and Noah Sadaoui both scoring at the stoppage time.

FCG is the only side yet to drop a point in the league, and HFC boss Manolo Marquez believes this will be another challenging contest for his side. "Goa have a well-balanced side and has made a strong start to the current campaign. We all know Carlos Pena has a style of play that is hard to face, but we will try our best to find solutions and have a strong game," the Spaniard commented.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

HFC's start to ISL 2022-23 has been excellent so far, with being the top goalscorer in the league. Bartholomew Ogbeche has already scored on a couple of occasions in the competition. In contrast, Laxmikant Kattimani now possesses successive clean sheets and benefited from a concrete centre-back pairing of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh.

Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have been efficacious in front of goal, while Joao Victor has also scored goals from the midfield. HFC is fresh from a 1-0 victory over former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC), and Manolo Marquez is confident of his side putting up another confident show.