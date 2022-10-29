Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa to battle for top spot

    The 2022-23 ISL is continuing emphatically. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa on a double-header Saturday, as the two sides will battle for the top spot.

    football indian super league 2022-23, HFC vs FCG preview: Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa to battle for top spot-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    On a roll with straight victories, Hyderabad FC (HFC) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table when it takes on a raging FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday. HFC presently has seven points from three matches and can go atop the league table successfully in this contest. The Gaurs, who have won both games so far, can do the same if they can come up with a conquest in this tie. Carlos Pena's side defeated former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) in its couple of encounters so far, with Edu Bedia and Noah Sadaoui both scoring at the stoppage time.

    FCG is the only side yet to drop a point in the league, and HFC boss Manolo Marquez believes this will be another challenging contest for his side. "Goa have a well-balanced side and has made a strong start to the current campaign. We all know Carlos Pena has a style of play that is hard to face, but we will try our best to find solutions and have a strong game," the Spaniard commented.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    HFC's start to ISL 2022-23 has been excellent so far, with being the top goalscorer in the league. Bartholomew Ogbeche has already scored on a couple of occasions in the competition. In contrast, Laxmikant Kattimani now possesses successive clean sheets and benefited from a concrete centre-back pairing of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh.

    Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have been efficacious in front of goal, while Joao Victor has also scored goals from the midfield. HFC is fresh from a 1-0 victory over former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC), and Manolo Marquez is confident of his side putting up another confident show.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs BFC: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Kerala Blasters hope to end losing streak at home vs unbeaten Mumbai City FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters hope to end losing streak at home vs unbeaten Mumbai City FC

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan drubs KBFC Kerala Blasters FC 5-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB drubs KBFC 5-2

    Indian Super League 2022-23 preview: ATK Mohun Bagan faces stern Kerala Blasters challenge in a sold-out Kochi-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan faces stern Kerala Blasters challenge in a sold-out Kochi

    Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC dominates to brush aside Northeast United FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

    Recent Stories

    World stroke day 2022: Lifestyle changes you can make to avoid stroke sur

    World stroke day 2022: Lifestyle changes you can make to avoid stroke

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Stree Desh, a dance-drama showcasing history of J&K as a land of women

    'Stree Desh', a dance-drama showcasing history of J&K as a land of women

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy says Brazilian great Ronaldo snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon