ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-East Bengal clash in maiden ISL home derby

The ISL will rule with some top matches this weekend. On Saturday, ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal would meet in Kolkata, their maiden derby at home in the tournament.

Drama and excitement are in for the spectators this weekend as the historic Kolkata Derby between arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal FC occurs in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. ATKMB will arrive in this tie well-rested following a break during Matchweek 3. In its last clash in Matchweek 2, the Mariners earned five versus Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in a daring 5-2 win. Confidence will also be elevated for its opponent because EBFC booked a star 3-1 win in Matchweek 3 versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) in Guwahati, its maiden season victory.

ATKMB Head Coach Juan Ferrando might stick to a three-person defence in the derby. The Spaniard nipped his formation versus the Blasters, including Liston Colaco in the starting XI, and might go with the same players for the derby. The inclusion of Colaco had an immediate impact on ATKMB. The 23-year-old winger came up with a couple of assists to Dimitri Petratos, ending the game with a hat-trick. Hugo Boumous walked away with an assist in the previous match and has been convincing for the Mariners in both contests.

History prefers the Mariners, who have a 100% win record against the Torch Bearers in the ISL. ATKMB has consistently scored a couple or more goals against its rival in the tournament and conceded just two in four encounters. “Tomorrow is just another game. Three points for the winner, one point if it is a draw. Of course, it is special because I know the city is excited about this derby. Everybody wants to enjoy the match,” said Ferrando.

“For us, it’s just another game and a new opportunity to get three points. Last season the gap between the first and last was large. This time it is much closer, and we are going to treat every match like a final,” Ferrando added. EBFC ended its 10-match winless win in the ISL with a triumph over the Highlanders last week. It was only its fifth triumph in 43 ISL matches. However, the success could be the clean fuel for the performance it needs in the derby.

EBFC Head Coach Stephen Constantine deployed a three-man backline in the season's opening game versus KBFC. Following that, the Englishman switched to an old-school 4-4-2 for a subsequent couple of contests. Defenders Ivan Gonzalez and Lalchungnunga have begun in every tie so far.

Shot-stopper Kamaljit Singh has come up wit 12 saves in three contests so far. Only Bengaluru FC's (BFC's) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made more (14 in four). Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O'Doherty entered the scoresheet in the previous match and may retain their respective midfield positions.

“For me, all games are important. The fact that the Kolkata Derby is the biggest game in the Indian football calendar makes it a special game. We are excited to face ATKMB. They are a good side, we are expecting a tough game, and we will try our best to take points,” said Constantine.

“We are here to win games. We have trained well in the last week, and I expect us to give a good account of ourselves tomorrow,” Constantine added. The two teams have played a game each at this venue this season and lost. More than three points will be at stake as the arch-rivals meet, eyeing their maiden triumph at the stadium this season.