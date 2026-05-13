Iran's capital Tehran was shaken by nine tremors in a single night, with the strongest hitting 4.6 on the Richter scale. This unusual activity near the 'Mosha Fault' has everyone worried—are these small shakes a warning for a massive earthquake?

Tehran: Iran's capital, Tehran, was on edge last night after its Pardis area was hit by nine small earthquakes one after another. The biggest of these tremors measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.

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Now, small quakes aren't new for Tehran. But having nine in just one night? That's definitely not normal. All this shaking happened along the 'Mosha Fault', which is one of Iran's most active earthquake zones. This has experts divided. Some think it could be a warning sign for a much bigger earthquake, while others believe it's just the earth letting off some steam in small bursts.

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Thankfully, there are no reports of any deaths or major damage so far. But people were so scared that many spent the night out on the streets and in parks. Tehran is a massive city with over 1.4 crore people, and it's built right on top of three major fault lines. Earthquake experts have been warning for years that a big quake here could cause one of the worst disasters in history.

The city's weak building construction and dense population would only make a disaster much worse. The memory of the 2003 Bam earthquake, which killed over 30,000 people, is still fresh in everyone's minds. For now, earthquake monitoring centres and emergency services like the Red Crescent are on high alert.

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