The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, and there's a big change coming. FIFA has introduced a new rule that will make football matches feel a bit like hockey or basketball.

Football is now taking a leaf out of hockey, basketball, and American football's book. The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will see a brand new rule in action. Each match will now have a total of four breaks. We are all used to the 15-minute halftime break in football matches. In hot countries like India, we also have a 'drinks break' around the 30-minute mark in each half. But this World Cup is changing things up a bit.

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A mandatory water break will now be held after 22 minutes of play in each half. So, the first break will be at the 22-minute mark. Then, there's the usual 15-minute break after 45 minutes. The second water break will happen around the 67th minute of the second half. The most important part is that these water breaks will be mandatory, no matter what the weather is like.

FIFA's new decision is all about player health

Until now, referees decided on water breaks based on the weather conditions in different countries. But there was no fixed rule for it. Now, FIFA has made it official. This year's World Cup is being held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. It's summertime in all three countries. The USA and Canada are huge, and the weather can be very different in different parts. FIFA has introduced this mandatory break system to make sure players' health doesn't suffer in the extreme heat.

Football in four quarters!

With FIFA's new decision, a football match will now feel like it's being played in four quarters. There will be a total of three breaks. The two water breaks will be for about three minutes each. During this time, players can drink water and rest, while coaches get a chance to explain new tactics and point out mistakes, much like a timeout in basketball.

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