Just days before the FIFA World Cup 2026, a new rule has left fans angry. FIFA has banned all reusable water bottles from stadiums, forcing everyone to buy water inside. Fans are calling this a last-minute money-making tactic.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, but a last-minute decision by FIFA has sparked a huge controversy. FIFA has announced new restrictions for entering stadiums, and fans are not happy. From now on, no supporter will be allowed to carry their own reusable or refillable water bottles inside.

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This is a complete U-turn from their earlier policy. Until mid-May, FIFA's own guidelines said that fans could bring an empty, one-litre transparent reusable plastic bottle. They were even allowed to fill it up at water fountains inside the stadiums. But just before the tournament, that policy has been scrapped.

No reusable water bottles of any kind will be allowed

The revised FIFA Stadium Code of Conduct is very clear: "No type of reusable water bottle can be brought inside the stadium." The organisation claims this decision was made for security reasons. They say it's to prevent incidents where bottles are thrown, which could injure players or other spectators.

However, many fans aren't buying this explanation. They allege that the security argument is just an excuse to force them to buy bottled water sold inside the stadiums. This is a serious concern, especially since the matches will be held across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, where temperatures are expected to be quite high. The risk of dehydration is very real.

FIFA has introduced a three-minute hydration break during matches

Understanding the situation, FIFA has introduced a mandatory three-minute hydration break for the players. But the fact that fans can't carry their own water has raised a lot of questions. Environmentalists are also criticising the move, pointing out that this ban will lead to a massive increase in the use of single-use plastic bottles, which is terrible for the environment.

FIFA has tried to reassure everyone by stating that affordable drinking water will be available inside the stadiums. They also mentioned that there will be misting stations and enough water facilities. Still, football lovers are furious about this last-minute rule change.

Ticket holders have received emails

People who have already bought tickets for the World Cup have received emails informing them about this new guideline. They have been advised to check the latest rules carefully before heading to the stadium. While FIFA is firm on its security-first approach, the big question is how this decision will ultimately affect the fan experience at the World Cup.