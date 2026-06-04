France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed William Saliba is fit despite injury concerns, while stressing Kylian Mbappe’s excellent condition as Les Bleus prepare for World Cup warm‑ups against Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland.

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday that defender William Saliba is "fine" despite reports he was a doubt for the World Cup with a back injury.

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Saliba joined the rest of his France team-mates on Tuesday at their pre-tournament camp outside of Paris after playing for Arsenal in their Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

France will face Ivory Coast in Nantes in a World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, but Deschamps is expected to limit Saliba's workload as a precaution.

"William is fine and will be managed. If he had needed to play tomorrow, he would have played," Deschamps said.

Deschamps, who will step down as coach after the World Cup, said he would rotate his squad for the upcoming friendlies, with Les Bleus also due to play Northern Ireland in Lille next Monday.

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are among five PSG players in the squad who will be carefully monitored by Deschamps following Saturday's triumph in Budapest.

"I will manage the six players involved in the Champions League, even more so those who started, given what lies ahead," Deschamps said.

He added that captain Kylian Mbappe is "in excellent shape, both physically and mentally" despite the forward coming off a turbulent season with Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is yet to win a major trophy in two seasons at the Spanish giants despite his prolific goalscoring record.

Mbappe's commitment has been questioned after he went on holiday while nursing a hamstring injury towards the end of the season.

"What happened at club level stays at club level. Here, it's the national team. With the group and those who were there for the first sessions, he has put in the effort," said Deschamps.

“He has experience that others don't. It will be his third World Cup. He knows how difficult a World Cup is.”

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)