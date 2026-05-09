The US CENTCOM is enforcing a naval blockade on Iran, redirecting 58 ships. Iran has warned Bahrain against siding with the US, threatening the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions are escalating in the Persian Gulf amid these developments.

US Enforces Naval Blockade

The US Central Command on Saturday said that their blockade against Iran remains in force. CENTCOM said it redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports. In a post on X, it said, "The U.S. Naval blockade against Iran continues be to fully enforced. As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports." https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2053124740122825124?s=20

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Iran Issues Warning to Bahrain

This comes as Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security Committee of Iran's Parliament warned Bahrain against siding with the US. In a post on X, he said, "We warn governments, including microstates like Bahrain, that siding with the U.S.-backed resolution will bring severe consequences. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves FOREVER." https://x.com/Ebrahimazizi33/status/2053100990014894314?s=20

Diplomatic Tensions and Regional Impact

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a telephone call late on Friday on the recent developments in the region, as reported by Mehr News Agency. As per Mehr News Agency reports, Araghchi added that the recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violation of the ceasefire have increased suspicions about the seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy.

No ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, RT reported, quoting data by the Marine Traffic. As per reports, prior to the US-Iran war, the daily average was more than 130 vessels.

The Gulf states are vouching collectively for a United Nations Security Council resolution that threatens Iran with sanctions and other measures if it does not halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing "illegal tolls", and disclose the location of all mines to allow freedom of navigation, as per Al Jazeera.