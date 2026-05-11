Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes were boosted by a dramatic VAR decision in their 1-0 win at West Ham. A stoppage-time equaliser was disallowed, sparking huge debate and leaving the Gunners within reach of their first crown since 2004.

Arsenal are within touching distance of their first Premier League crown for 22 years after a VAR "earthquake" rocked the title race in their contentious 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.

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Mikel Arteta's side were embroiled in a controversial stoppage-time incident that looked set to derail their title bid before a VAR intervention tilted the balance of power back to north London.

Leading through Leandro Trossard's deflected 83rd minute goal, the Gunners were stunned when West Ham's Callum Wilson lashed home in the final moments after Arsenal keeper David Raya dropped the ball inside his penalty area.

But West Ham's celebrations were curtailed when VAR official Darren England told referee Chris Kavanagh to consult the pitch-side monitor to check a potential foul by Pablo on Raya before his fumble.

After a lengthy delay ratcheted up the drama, Kavanagh agreed that Pablo had impeded the keeper and returned to the pitch to announce the goal had been disallowed.

Arteta and his players breathed a collective sigh of relief, while Arsenal's fans exploded in celebration as jeers rang out from disbelieving West Ham supporters.

It was a moment of such emotional intensity that it will surely stand as the defining image of the season if Arsenal go on to win their 14th English title and first since 2004.

The Gunners are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and will be crowned champions if they win their last two matches at home to Burnley on May 18 and at Crystal Palace on May 24.

They could seal the trophy even earlier if City fail to win their game in hand against Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

That would allow Arsenal to wrap up the title with a victory over relegated Burnley.

For third-bottom West Ham, it was a brutal blow in their battle to avoid relegation.

The Hammers remain one point from safety but fourth-bottom Tottenham would extend that gap to four with just two games left if they beat Leeds on Monday.

- 'Doubt and speculation' -

What was surely the most consequential VAR decision in Premier League history inevitably sparked differing verdicts from Arteta and West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"It was a call from the ref that is very brave," Arteta said. "I have to praise them, for giving the option to a referee to decide, away from the lights and the chaos, to give clarity to him to make the right call.

"When you look at the action in that way, it is an obvious error. It is a free-kick, and the goal has to be disallowed.

"You're talking about a moment that can decide the history, and the course, of two massive clubs that are fighting with their lives to achieve their objectives.

"The pressure is huge. So congratulations, because they made a big call in very difficult circumstances."

Nuno saw it far differently, insisting the decision was the result of debatable rule-making and inconsistent interpretation of those laws in recent seasons.

"The way the game finished, we're all upset of course," he said.

"There's a referee, there's VAR, there's circumstances in the past that would be judged different.

"Even the referees don't know what is a foul, what isn't a foul. It creates a lot of doubt and speculation around it."

Since being introduced to the Premier League in 2019, VAR has been a lightning rod for criticism from managers and fans infuriated by a system that is far from fool-proof and often sucks the spontaneity out of matches.

But former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville felt the seismic call was correct: "This is an earthquake, a tremor of a moment.

"It is probably the biggest moment in VAR history in the Premier League. This is massive.

"I think it's a foul. His arm is held on Raya. It's on him all the time. He's holding across his neck and chest."

Whether the decision was legitimate or not, the after-shocks will be felt from London all the way to Manchester.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)