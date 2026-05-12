Iran defended closing the Strait of Hormuz, blaming the US and Israel for aggression. A spokesperson said Tehran was forced to act under international law but expressed regret for the impact on India, which it called an unintended consequence.

Iran Blames US, Israel for Hormuz Closure

Iran defended its decision to close the Strait of Hormuz while expressing regret over the impact on India, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei saying that Tehran was "forced" to act after attacks by the United States and Israel using bases in the Persian Gulf region. Baghaei, in an interview with India Today, called the US and Israel "aggressors", arguing that Iran's actions were consistent with international law and insisted that the disruption to global trade and energy routes was triggered by Washington and Tel Aviv, not Tehran.

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"Again, you have to see what happened on 28 February. Before that, the Strait of Hormuz was open and free to every country. Iran was forced to take certain measures under international law, and I have to stress this: what Iran did is allowed under international law because we had to face aggressors, the United States and Israel, who were abusing the soil of other Persian Gulf states to attack Iran. That was absolutely unlawful. It was an act of aggression," Baghaei said.

Baghaei said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was not Iran's fault. "So we had to fight back. We had to take measures in order to prevent these aggressors from abusing this water lane for conducting military aggression against Iran. It was not Iran's fault," he said. The Iranian official further claimed that the Persian Country showed some flexibility later. "After we showed certain flexibility -- you remember after Minister Araghchi issued that tweet saying the Strait of Hormuz would be open -- the President of the United States immediately said, "Thank you Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but we are going to continue our blockade," he said.

Regret Over Impact on India

Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran is not happy to see that India is affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but it is caused by the US and Israel. "We are not happy about what is happening in India and other countries, but this was caused by the United States and Israel. Iran depends on this strait more than many other countries because we are a coastal state. We want to see security and safety in this water lane. But the problem is that the United States and Israel initiated this war of aggression and inflicted these consequences on the whole economy. They have to be held accountable by the international community for what they started and are still continuing," he said.

Iran-India Bilateral Relations

Baghaei said that Iran and India have many historical commonalities and have always maintained good diplomatic ties. "We have very good bilateral relations with India. Iran and India have many historical commonalities and have always maintained good diplomatic ties. What is happening in our region, as I said, is part of the consequences of the war imposed on Iran and the region. I think India recognises the fact that Iran, a sovereign member of the United Nations, has been unjustly attacked by two nuclear-armed regimes. No one can ignore these very clear facts," he said.

He said that Iran's relations with other countries have never been directed against India. "When it comes to India's bilateral relations with other countries, it is up to India to decide. Our relations with other countries have never been directed against India, and this is part of the basic principles of international law; no bilateral relationship should be against a third country," he said.

"So our relations with India are based on mutual respect and mutual interests, and we are looking forward to continuing these healthy relations," he added.

Iran to Attend BRICS Meeting in Delhi

Baghaei said that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi. "We plan to. I know that Minister Araghchi plans to attend this important meeting. Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I understand that we have a good level of cooperation and coordination in both organisations," he said.

"The meeting is important for us, and we are looking forward to having bilateral meetings with other ministers participating in this event, including, of course, the Foreign Minister of India as the host," he added. The BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting is slated to be held from May 14 to 15. (ANI)