A huge fight broke out between Bangladeshi and Uzbek workers at a poultry farm in Russia's Leningrad region. The trouble started over a kiss, which quickly turned into a violent clash, leaving many injured. Police have now arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

A massive fight between workers at a poultry farm in Russia has left around 20 people injured. Local Russian media reports say that seven of them are in serious condition. The incident happened at the Sinyavskaya poultry farm in Priladozhsky village, located in Russia's Leningrad region. Reports also say that Russian police have arrested about 12 workers from the farm following the clash.

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From a Kiss to a Clash

The poultry farm, where hundreds of workers from different countries are employed, suddenly became a battleground. According to a report by 47 News, a Bangladeshi worker kissed his colleague from Uzbekistan during work hours. The Uzbek worker's father, who also works there, saw this and confronted him. This immediately led to a heated argument between the Uzbek and Bangladeshi workers at the farm. Security guards stepped in and separated both groups. However, the fight wasn't over. It flared up again at their dormitory after their shift ended.

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20 Injured, Seven Critical

Reports suggest that around 60 migrant workers from both sides were involved in the brawl. They apparently used whatever weapons they could find in their living quarters. By the time Russian police arrived at the scene, about 20 people were already injured. The report adds that seven of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to local hospitals. Russian police have arrested 12 people to investigate the incident.