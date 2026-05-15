Tickets for a rare women’s football semi-final between Suwon FC and North Korea’s Naegohyang sold out in 12 hours. The historic clash marks the first North Korean team visit to South Korea since 2018.

Tickets in South Korea for a rare match against a visiting North Korean team sold out within half a day, Seoul's football association told AFP on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

All 7,087 general admission tickets for the game on May 20 between home side Suwon FC Women and Naegohyang Women's FC were snapped up within about 12 hours of going on sale on Tuesday, an official from the Korea Football Association said.

The two sides meet in the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Champions League in the city of Suwon, about 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of Seoul.

It will be the first time that a sports team from isolated and nuclear-armed North Korea has played in the neighbouring South since 2018.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

As the Champions League is a club competition, national flags and anthems will not be used during the match, local reports said.

There will be no away supporters because North Koreans are generally not allowed into the South.

Seoul's unification ministry said it will provide 300 million won ($200,000) to support South Korean civic groups planning to cheer both teams at the match.

The Naegohyang squad are set to arrive in South Korea on Sunday by air from Beijing.

The winner of the semi-final will advance to the final of Asia's top women's club competition in Suwon on May 23, against either Australia's Melbourne City or Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

North Korea are traditionally strong in women's football, especially at youth level, where they have won multiple World Cups in recent years.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)