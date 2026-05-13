Discover a breakthrough technique using genetically modified algae to remove harmful microplastics from drinking water. Learn how this green solution works to purify water.

Scientists at the University of Missouri are developing a novel technique to eliminate microplastics from drinking water using genetically modified algae. The project is led by Susie Dai, a professor in the College of Engineering. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications in a study titled "Remediation and upcycling of microplastics by algae."

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Plastic Problem

Microplastics are very tiny plastic particles that are now prevalent throughout the environment, including rivers, lakes, ponds, wastewater, and even in the fish that people eat. According to Dai, most wastewater treatment facilities are only capable of filtering out larger plastics, while the smaller particles pass through the treatment systems and end up contaminating drinking water and natural environments.

Algae Solution

In their study, Dai and her team created a type of algae that has been altered to produce limonene, a natural oil known for its association with the scent of oranges. The limonene changes the surface of the algae, making it water-repellent.

Since microplastics also resist water, the plastic particles naturally attach to the algae when mixed with contaminated water. Once attached, the algae and plastics form dense clumps that sink to the bottom. This creates a thick layer of biomass that can be easily collected and removed from the water.

The genetically modified algae can also thrive in wastewater environments, where they absorb excess nutrients while contributing to water purification. Researchers think this method could address multiple environmental issues simultaneously in a single process.

Future Plans

Dai explained that the long-term goal is not just to remove microplastics from water, but also to recycle the recovered plastic into safer bioplastic materials, such as composite plastic films. The team hopes the technology could eventually be incorporated into existing wastewater treatment plants to enhance water cleaning systems and reduce pollution more effectively.

The laboratory already uses large bioreactors to grow algae. One 100-litre system, nicknamed “Shrek,” is currently being used to process industrial flue gas as part of pollution reduction initiatives. Researchers now plan to develop even larger versions that could be adapted for wastewater treatment and the removal of other harmful pollutants.