A passenger travelling on the Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Special train lost a gold ring worth lakhs after it accidentally fell into the washroom drainage system. Western Railway staff launched an hours-long recovery operation, to retrieve the ring. Their honesty and dedication won praise online and appreciation from railway officials.

A gold ring valued at lakhs recently dropped into the bathroom of coach B-8 of the Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Special train (number 09037), directly into the drainage pipe and tank of the lavatory. The traveller thought the ring would never be found. On May 12, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ahmedabad, posted information on the event on X.However, the Western Railway employees made it a mission as soon as they arrived at Ahmedabad station, according to the post.

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It further stated, "Senior Section Engineer (C&W) Shri Sanjay Yadav, CTS staff Shri Virendra Kumar Singh, and the entire team toiled for hours amidst the filthy tank, pipelines, and overpowering stench, and finally retrieved the ring."

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When the ring was handed back to the passenger, their joy was a sight to behold, the DRM said. "DRM Shri Ved Prakash commended the entire team's honesty and dedication. Indian Railways doesn't just take passengers to their destinations - it also keeps their trust and emotions safe."

Social Media Reactions

Social media users praised the railway employees' efforts. A user remarked, "Their morale should also be boosted, whether through promotions or cash incentives."

Another added, "Thanks to the DRM Ahmedabad team. By performing their duties with honesty, they have lived up to passengers' trust - something the railway administration is often accused of lacking. If the railways resolve problems like this consistently, it will certainly increase passenger confidence."

A third user said, "This is a commendable effort. Just as it is necessary to register complaints, it is equally important to recognise and appreciate outstanding work."

Another comment read, “Salute to the sanitation worker who found the passenger's valuable ring despite the unbearable conditions.” One added, "Indian Railways continues to serve the common people. Every division should work like this. Salute to every employee."