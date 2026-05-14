Meteorologists say the storm was triggered by atmospheric systems over the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had flagged a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and Jammu. Another cyclonic circulation was present over south Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

A Western Disturbance is a low-pressure system that starts near the Mediterranean Sea and moves east through Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan before reaching India. It is driven by westerly winds.

These systems carry moisture from the Mediterranean, Caspian Sea, and Black Sea. When they meet the already hot air over north India in April and May, they can trigger severe thunderstorms.

In the 24 hours before Wednesday’s event, IMD had already recorded thunderstorms with wind speeds between 50 and 100 km/h in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The atmosphere was already unstable.

Why May Is Dangerous In Uttar Pradesh

March to May is called the pre-monsoon season. During this time, the land heats up strongly, but the monsoon has not yet arrived to cool and stabilise the air.

Because of this, the temperature difference between the hot ground and cooler upper air becomes very high. This creates strong instability. Any trigger, such as a Western Disturbance or cyclonic circulation, can start a severe storm.

Research published in scientific journals explains that dust storms form when moist winds from one direction collide with dry winds from desert regions. This collision creates strong convection and powerful downdrafts.

The position of the upper-level jet stream, a fast-moving wind high in the sky, also guides these storms and affects their strength.

Studies confirm that pre-monsoon thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh and nearby Himalayan regions are linked to this heat-driven instability.